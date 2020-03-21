



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf says due to the high number of waiver requests from businesses, he is delaying the enforcement of a business shutdown to Monday at 8:00 a.m.

Businesses now have about two days to get everything in order.

In looking at the list online, there have been some changes into what can stay open.

Friday morning, it said mining businesses were to close, now many of those businesses can stay open.

As for manufacturing, some are open and some closed.

Car dealerships, retailers and some professional services will be closed.

And here’s what will still be open to customers:

Grocery Stores

Gas Stations

Auto Parts Stores

Transportation Services

Utility Services

Trash Collection.

According to Governor Wolf, failing to listen could result in citations, fines, license suspensions, and possible loss of disaster relief.

The governor says this is an evolving situation and changes will continue to be made as needed.

Businesses can continue to file for waivers if they feel they are life-sustaining.

It can be done through the department of community and economic development.

Updated List Detailing Which Businesses Must Close