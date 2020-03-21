Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three buses have been pulled from service out of an abundance of caution.
The Port Authority has done so and also are disinfecting areas at the garages where operators generally congregate.
“The safety and wellbeing of our employees and riders is our utmost priority, and we will continue to take significant precautions — like disinfecting our vehicles daily to ensure they are as protected as possible,” said Adam Brandolph, Public Relations Manager for the Port Authority.
