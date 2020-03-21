BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Total Jumps To 371
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With so many businesses closing and people being laid off or furloughed, Allegheny County is stepping up to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Today on the county’s website they released their free food distribution map.

View The Map

The map shows locations where those in need can get food, when the sites are open, and which types of communities they serve.

They also are asking those that know of a site that may not be on the list to submit new locations either by clicking the tab to add a new location or email them at DHS-COVID10Planning@AlleghenyCounty.US

People interested in donating or volunteering can also check out the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and 412 Food Rescue.

