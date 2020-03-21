PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle announced Saturday that it will be giving $10 million in bonus to employees as they continue to work during the coronavirus outbreak.

This will include workers in all store locations, warehouse employees and deliverers. This means employees in the Giant Eagle Pharmacy, Market District and Get Go locations will be included in this offer along with those who work at regular Giant Eagle stores, warehouses and those who deliver. Giant Eagle said that the bonus pay will be effective immediately and be retroactive to Sunday, March 15.

The bonus pay offer will last through May 2, but it will be subject to change “based on the needs of the community,” according to the press release.

“As a company, we must continue to find ways to support our incredibly dedicated Team Members. Across all our communities every day, they are working tirelessly to keep families safe, healthy and fed. We cannot thank them enough. They are our heroes,” said Laura Shapira Karet, President and CEO of Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle also said in the press release that they are looking to hire new employees and that they will also be included in the bonus pay offer.