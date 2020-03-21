



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue will be staying open for adoptions and non-routine veterinary care.

Many businesses have either voluntarily or been forced to close their doors to the public, but the animal welfare organization said it is modifying its practices to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The organization will be following social distancing rules and will limit the number of people allowed in the people. Patrons may be asked to wait in their cars if deemed necessary. Adoptions will be done by appointment only, and only credit cards will be accepted for transactions. Other preventative actions are being taken by the organization as well.

“Now is still a great time to adopt–– adoption fees are waived for our senior pets, and greatly reduced for the others!” the post said.