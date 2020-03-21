MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – Last week, a group of missionaries from the Morgantown Church of Christ left West Virginia to build 10 homes for people in Honduras.

“To them, it is wonderful because they do not live on dirt floors anymore,” said Michele Scherer, the mother of one of the missionaries.

Her daughter Caroline is one of the missionaries stuck and when they left, they experienced no problems in the Central American country.

“They would not have gone,” Scherer said. “They just wanted to go down and finish the work they had told people they would do.”

However, as the coronavirus pandemic grew, problems arose.

“Then all of a sudden, Honduras decided to impose restrictions,” Scherer said.

According to Scherer, the government started putting in restrictions due to the virus.

The missionaries only ended up building one home and now they are stuck there until the borders open.

They were supposed to return to West Virginia on Saturday.

“Four people there are in their 70s, which I would like for them to be home,” Scherer added.

Right now, they’re scheduled to fly back on Tuesday but that’s only if the borders open.

“We would really just appreciate prayers that this thing works out favorably and they are allowed to be back in the country,” Scherer said.