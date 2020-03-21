Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s hosted presidents, movie stars, and even the Rolling Stones.
However, starting on Saturday, the Omni William Penn Hotel said it is temporarily closing.
It joins several other major hotels to suspend operations and lay off workers until the spread of coronavirus is under control.
They have said they will reassess each week and reopen as quickly as possibly.
However for now, it will be closed until June 1.
