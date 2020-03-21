PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank teamed up today to give meals to local families in need.
The drive-through was set up in parking lots on the North Shore. The event was made possible by a $50,000 Pirates donation to the Food Bank, according to organizers.
Volunteers provided three boxes of food to each car, which organizers estimate is around 75 pounds worth. The boxes covered frozen food, fresh food and food with a long shelf-life.
Organizers assured that social distancing protocols were followed throughout the event.
“This event is a great example of what we, as a Pittsburgh community, can do together to help our neighbors,” said Travis Williams, Pirates President. “We could not be more proud of our employee volunteers and the people of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank who make this their mission every day.”
