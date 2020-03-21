BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Total Jumps To 371
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – There’s one thing that’s been spreading in the Pittsburgh area in the time of coronavirus and that’s kindness.

It was on display on Saturday night when Pizza and Gyro Express in McKeesport decided to donate dinner to the McKeesport Fire Department as a thank you for keeping the community safe.

Pizza and Gyro Express gave the firehouse a call and let them know they wanted to bring them dinner.

Twenty minutes later, the pizza was there and a note to go along with it.

“Stay safe, thank you,” the inside of the box said.

Photo Credit: Kevin Kovach, McKeesport Firefighter

