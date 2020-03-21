BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Total Jumps To 371
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Starting on Sunday, St. Clair Hospital will be closed to visitors.

Certain visitors will be permitted but they will require an exception from the hospital which will be determined by a patient’s critical care team.

All visitors that are permitted will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, difficulty breathing or contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

A complete description can be found on the hospital’s website.

