MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Starting on Sunday, St. Clair Hospital will be closed to visitors.
Certain visitors will be permitted but they will require an exception from the hospital which will be determined by a patient’s critical care team.
All visitors that are permitted will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, difficulty breathing or contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.
A complete description can be found on the hospital’s website.
