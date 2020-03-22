Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed 9 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total to 40.
Four people have been hospitalized. The health department said there are additional cases that they have not yet put in the system and that they expect numbers to grow.
