BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Total Jumps To 371
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed 9 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total to 40.

Four people have been hospitalized. The health department said there are additional cases that they have not yet put in the system and that they expect numbers to grow.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments