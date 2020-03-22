Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — AT&T announced Sunday that it will waive all wireless voice and data overage fees during the coronavirus outbreak.
The waiving of fees will be retroactive, beginning from March 13, and AT&T said customers do not have to take any personal actions to ensure their fees are waived.
This comes in light of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge.”
AT&T has regional offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and Michigan.
