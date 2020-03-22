BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Total Jumps To 371
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Bishop Canevin High School, Carnegie Borough Building, Digital Photography, Photography


CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — An area high school teamed up with a local neighborhood to display its students talents amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Students from the Photography Club had just installed a display of photo work in the lobby of the Carnegie Municipal Building when the shutdowns started occurring due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Photo Credit: Carnegie Borough/Bishop Canevin)

The office staff at Carnegie Borough helped prepare a virtual art show so that the public was still able to view the students work.

The art project can be viewed online on Carnegie Borough’s website. 

Comments