CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — An area high school teamed up with a local neighborhood to display its students talents amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Students from the Photography Club had just installed a display of photo work in the lobby of the Carnegie Municipal Building when the shutdowns started occurring due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The office staff at Carnegie Borough helped prepare a virtual art show so that the public was still able to view the students work.
The art project can be viewed online on Carnegie Borough’s website.
