PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police announced that they will be enforcing Governor Wolf’s order to close non-life-essential businesses.

The order takes effect at 8 a.m. on Monday. A spokesperson for Public Safety said that Pittsburgh Police will respond to 911 calls and complaints about businesses being open and will report businesses who do not comply.

“We are confident that this will not be an issue,” the spokesperson said. “The Pittsburgh business community wants to do what’s right for the greater safety of the community and we believe they will follow the guidelines and mandates. We understand that this is a difficult time for business owners, and we do not want anyone to be cited for non-compliance.”