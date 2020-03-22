



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — State Police are going to assist in enforcing Governor Wolf’s order to close non-life-sustaining businesses, according to a new release.

The enforcement is expected to start Monday.

Colonel Robert Evanchick, the commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), issued the following statement today:

“The priority of the Pennsylvania State Police is protecting lives and maintaining order in the commonwealth. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, troopers and liquor control enforcement officers are prepared to ensure compliance with Governor Wolf’s order.

“Private businesses, organizations, and other noncompliant entities face possible criminal penalties under the Administrative Code of 1929, 71 P.S. § 1409 and/or the Pennsylvania Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955, 35 P.S. § 521.20(a). Both violations are summary offenses punishable by fines and even jail time. Violators may also be subject to additional administrative penalties under certain circumstances.

“We believe most Pennsylvanians want to act responsibly and do their part to help slow the spread of this deadly virus. Troopers and liquor control officers will make every effort to achieve voluntary compliance by educating business owners and using discretion when appropriate. But our message is clear: COVID-19 is a serious health and public safety risk that requires an extraordinary response from law enforcement and the public. I urge everyone to stay home, stay calm, and stay safe.”

State Police will be partnering with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the Department of Health, the Department of Agriculture and other local officials.