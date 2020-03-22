Comments
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Robert Morris University shuttle driver tested positive for the coronavirus, according to school officials.
RMU has suspended their shuttles since receiving the news on Sunday. The driver’s most recent shift was on March 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the All-Nighter Shuttle. The route goes from Yorktown Hall to campus to a Walmart on University Blvd.
School officials are asking anyone who rode on the bus to monitor for possible symptoms; however, they believe the risk of infection for RMU students is low.
