



OAKLAND (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh has confirmed a case of coronavirus in one of their residence halls.

The case was confirmed late on Saturday night.

According to the university, they have been made aware of the other potential cases within the university.

They also expect to see an increase of cases throughout the community.

Pitt is currently reaching out to anyone that may have had made contact with the infected individual. They are also cleaning and disinfecting areas where the individual resided or visited for a prolonged period of time.

They are currently moving all students that have remained on campus to residences where they will have private rooms with individual bathrooms.

