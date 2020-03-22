



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Allegheny County continues to rise.

As of Sunday morning, the number of cases in the county is at 31.

Allegheny County had its first patient death announced Saturday.

This time last week, we knew of 2 positive cases.

Much of the increase can be attributed to more testing.

Statewide, we saw an increase of more than 100 cases on Saturday.

According to the state’s secretary of health, Doctor Rachel Levine, we are now seeing community spread of the virus — which means we don’t know where the patient got the virus.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

State officials continue to reinforce their message of keeping social distance, or just staying home to prevent more spread.

Allegheny County Department of Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen says we need to take this virus seriously and take the preventative measures seriously.

“The most important thing we can all do is to stay home and practice social distancing. We know it may not feel like this is working because there is an increase, but there is a lag of 5 to 10 days, so we’re always looking ahead. Know what you are doing is effective and it’s the most important thing we can all do,” Dr. Bogen said.

The state is working on a contingency plan for the potential surge of patients at hospitals.

The virus has struck 28 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

Health officials are asking everyone to take precautions as we continue to deal with this pandemic.