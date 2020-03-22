



GRAPEVINE, Tx. (KDKA) — GameStop announced it will be closing all storefronts to customers and move all its operations online, effective Sunday.

Curbside pickup and e-delivery services will be offered for customers.

The curbside pickup will be to help those that placed orders online or through the company’s mobile app for in-store pickup.

“This is an unprecedented time and each day brings new information about the COVID-19 pandemic,” said GameStop CEO Georg Sherman. “Our priority has been and continues to be on the well-being of our employees, customers and business partners. We have been steadfast in our adherence to CDC-guided safety and local government orders for retailers in each of our communities. As millions of Americans look to GameStop to adjust to their new normal of increased time at home, for work, learning and play, we have implemented practices to help ensure the safety and health of our employees, customers and partners.”

GameStop also has told employees who have had hours eliminated that they will be paid an additional two weeks back and reimburse all benefits for eligible employees.

