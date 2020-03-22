MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — The City of Monessen has extended its declaration of a State of Emergency in Monessen related to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The proclamation was issued on the evening of Tuesday, March 17th, and needed to be extended by council.

The issuing of a state of emergency means that all public properties, including the civic center, library, city hall, police department, and public parks are closed to the public until further notice.

City hall and the police department are still operating at this time; but, the buildings are closed to the public to protect the public as well as city employees.

City business can be done by phone, email, or mail.

The police can be contacted via phone until 4pm during the week; after hours, or in times of emergency, residents are urged to call 911.

Mayor Shorraw wishes to applaud the good works that are being done by the city’s churches, organizations, businesses and residents to help their fellow citizens in this time of uncertainty.