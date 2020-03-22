



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Highmark Health, MSA Safety and the Allegheny Health Network are partnering to collect 65,000 protective masks for local healthcare providers.

The initiative was announced Sunday morning.

“MSA recognizes the critical importance of personal protective equipment as we work together with health care providers in their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Mark Deasy, spokesperson for MSA Safety. “In that spirit, we are very pleased to donate our complete U.S. allotment of these masks to the local Pittsburgh medical community.”

The news comes in light of local and national healthcare workers reporting shortages of critical supplies like N95 masks.

“Personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks, are essential to protecting health care providers on the front lines of this public health crisis,” said Dr. Whiting. “We are extremely grateful to MSA Safety for stepping up to help us meet this challenge, and look forward to making sure the equipment is distributed in a manner that best serves the community’s needs.”

MSA Safety is not the only company to help Pittsburgh’s medical community. Rycon Construction donated N95 masks and other equipment to St. Clair Hospital yesterday.