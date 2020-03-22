PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Skies are mainly clear to start off the day, with temperatures in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.
Sunshine makes an appearance through the first half of the day and high temperatures return to normal around 50 degrees.
Rain arrives late Sunday through the afternoon on Monday where areas will pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2” of rainfall.
Areas to the east and in the Laurels could pick around around 1” of snow as colder air will stay trapped there and northeast towards areas like Dubois.
Things will dry out late Monday night and we warm up each day this week, with our warmest day being Thursday in the mid 60’s.
