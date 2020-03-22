BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Total Jumps To 371
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man in a fight Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the scene of a victim who had been stabbed around 10:40 p.m. at the 300 block of Hamilton Street. The victim had been stabbed in the shoulder, and he was transported to a trauma center where he currently is receiving treatment.

Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect, 31-year-old Timothy Williams-Thomas, of Swissvale, had been fighting when Williams-Thomas reportedly began to brandish a kitchen knife and ultimately stabbed the victim.

Williams-Thomas was arrested without any incident, police said. He is now in Allegheny County Jail.

