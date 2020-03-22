Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steel City, a Pittsburgh-themed clothing company in Downtown Pittsburgh, is among the businesses that have had to close their doors temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak.
However, that didn’t stop them from leaving their customers and the city as a whole a message of hope.
Pittsburgh, we had to go, but we left a note ⚒ pic.twitter.com/H84BqN64Ux
— Steel City (@SteelCityBrand) March 21, 2020
“Tough times didn’t break us, they made us,” the message on their front window read.
