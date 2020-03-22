BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Total Jumps To 479
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Steel City Brand


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steel City, a Pittsburgh-themed clothing company in Downtown Pittsburgh, is among the businesses that have had to close their doors temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, that didn’t stop them from leaving their customers and the city as a whole a message of hope.

“Tough times didn’t break us, they made us,” the message on their front window read.

Comments