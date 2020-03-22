Comments
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Victory Family Church is not holding services as a precaution but they’re still helping the community.
Starting on Monday, they will become a food distribution center where members of the community can drop off non-perishable food items and a pickup location for those in need.
Victory Family Church is calling the outreach program “Help Your Neighbor” and it will take place Monday through Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. as a drive-through in order to comply with the safety reccomendations set by the CDC.
More information can be found on the church’s website.
