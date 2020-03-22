Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Western Pennsylvania Laborers’ District Council donated 160 N95 masks and 120 protective suits for first responders.
The donation comes amid shortages healthcare providers are facing amid the coronavirus outbreak. The council, also known as the Western PA Laborers, donated their own supplies to Allegheny County’s medical community.
“With the proper equipment, COVID-19 doesn’t have to add to the already dangerous nature of first responders’ work,” said Philip Ameris, Business Manager of the Western PA Laborers.
