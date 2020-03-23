



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says they have confirmed eight new positive cases of Coronavirus in the county.

That brings the county-wide total now to 48 cases.

According to the Health Department, six patients are hospitalized.

The Health Department believes there are additional cases that are not yet in the disease surveillance system.

The Allegheny County Health Department is urging residents to stay home if they’re sick. If not sick, residents are encouraged to practice social distancing. Enforcement of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for all non-life sustaining businesses to close got underway this morning.

Health department officials are saying the virus will not slow on its own until it has infected most people. However, they estimate that among those infected, about 80 percent will not need any medical attention and will get better on their own.

