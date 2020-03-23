BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Dept. Confirms 644 Cases Statewide And Third Death
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Coronavirus, Local TV, Mike Puskaric

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A stay-at-home order is going to be issued for Allegheny County, effective tonight, according to a state representative.

State Representative Mike Puskaric says at 2 p.m., a stay-at-home order will be issued for the county. It will go into effect at 8 p.m. Monday for two weeks.

He says people can still go to work if it’s a life-sustaining business or they have a waiver.

Residents will be allowed to go out for food, emergencies, exercise and volunteering, he says.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments (8)