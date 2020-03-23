Comments (8)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A stay-at-home order is going to be issued for Allegheny County, effective tonight, according to a state representative.
State Representative Mike Puskaric says at 2 p.m., a stay-at-home order will be issued for the county. It will go into effect at 8 p.m. Monday for two weeks.
He says people can still go to work if it’s a life-sustaining business or they have a waiver.
Residents will be allowed to go out for food, emergencies, exercise and volunteering, he says.
