Comments
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Butler County Community College says it was notified that a student tested positive for the coronavirus.
The college learned the news on Monday, and the student attends the main campus in Butler Township.
The student was last on main campus on March 9.
The college says it alerted students who attended classes with the student and faculty who taught the courses, as well as the rest of the college.
“In respecting the privacy rights of its student, faculty and staff, BC3 cannot release further details that may identify the student,” the college said in a release.
You must log in to post a comment.