



BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials with the Butler Health System say they now have three additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

The first case in Butler County was confirmed Saturday.

According to the Butler Health System, these additional cases were all identified through its outdoor drive-up testing.

All the patients are being treated by their physicians and are quarantining at home.

Butler Health System officials say they have notified Butler County and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. They are anticipating more cases across the county.

BHS Medical Director of Infectious Disease Dr. John Love said in a news release:

“Everybody needs to know the signs and symptoms. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Stay at home when you are sick. Call your doctor in advance of any visit. Limit your movement in the community, and limit visitors to your home. And again, very importantly: Wash your hands often with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes, and don’t touch your face.”

