



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has issued a stay-at-home order for Allegheny County.

The order goes into effect 8 p.m. Monday night and will last for at least two weeks. He says county residents must stay in their homes, unless a life is in danger.

“If we want to save lives, we must distance ourselves socially,” Gov. Tom Wolf says.

The governor says people can still go to work if it’s a life-sustaining business or they have a waiver. The waiver process has seen thousands of requests, he says, tentatively adding that 2,000 waivers have been given.

The governor’s office will be issuing more guidelines, but says people should only leave the house if absolutely necessary.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will still be open.

At the same press conference, Gov. Tom Wolf said statewide school closures — which were supposed to end this Friday — will now be extended another two weeks, along with other mitigation efforts. This affects all schools in the state.

I'm also extending school closures and other statewide #COVID19 mitigation efforts for ALL counties for 2 more weeks. These measures may seem extreme. However, we are in desperate times and need to make drastic changes in order to save lives. #COVID19 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 23, 2020

Wolf issued the stay-at-home order for the hardest-hit counties: Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe and Montgomery counties.

At the time of the press conference, Allegheny County had 48 cases and saw its first death this weekend.

