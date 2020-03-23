Comments
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Once person in is custody after a stand-off in Hopewell Township.
Hopewell Township Police say officers responded to the 1200 block of Meadow Drive around 12:20 p.m. for a report of a man acting erratically. Police say he’d allegedly fired shots after an argument with a neighbor.
Police say responding officers were unable to contact the suspect, so Beaver County EMS were called. Dispatchers confirmed the suspect was barricaded inside.
Officers were negotiate with him, and he was taken into custody at 2:40 p.m.
He’s now behind bars in the Beaver County Jail, awaiting arraignment.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.