



LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials seized 40 pounds of suspected marijuana, 276 vape pen cartridges and $5,000 in cash after executing a search warrant on a house in New Castle.

On Sunday morning, the New Castle Police Department says officers heard gunshots in the area of East Washington and Cascade streets.

Officers learned that the shots came from 853 Frank Avenue.

As officers approached, a man went inside the residence and shut the lights off.

Officers then found .380-caliber shell casing in the rear of the residents and attempted to make contact with the man.

He exited the residence and told police he was shooting off fireworks.

A woman came to the door and screamed at officers and refused to leave the residence when asked by officers.

The search warrant was executed.

Officials found a Ruger .380-caliber handgun that was reported stolen in 2014, approximately 40 pounds of suspected marijuana, 276 vape pen cartridges, drug paraphernalia and approximately $5,000 in cash.

Michael Ortiz and Alexis Williams were arrested and charged.