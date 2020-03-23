



OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — Businesses and groups continue to come together to help those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Today, a local bakery is switching from sweets to sandwiches and they are already hard at work.

Oakmont Bakery will be giving away 10,000 free sandwiches to people who need a little bit of help right now.

Happening today: Oakmont Bakery is giving away 10,000 sandwiches to people who may need a little help during the pandemic. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/F4xRNiGpIi — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) March 23, 2020

The bakery will be working with several other local businesses to pull this off.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the bakery had to get 2,500 pounds of turkey and roast beef, hundreds of loaves of bread, 400 pounds of cheese, and hundreds of pounds of lettuce.

Many of these items are being donated.

The deli meat had to be sliced in three different locations in order to keep workers spread apart.

In addition, the bakery had donations of milk and chips to go along with the meals.

For the Oakmont Bakery owner, he was surprised that they could make this all work.

“It’s almost a leap of faith to be able to do this, ten thousand sandwiches,” said Oakmont Bakery owner Marc Serrao.

Serrao said that his son Tony was there and he said, “Dad, we can do this!”

All of the volunteers are expected to take safety as a priority.

They will be wearing gloves and masks and will do their best to abide with social distancing.

The sandwiches will be given out between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Staff and possibly local police will be on hand to help keep traffic flowing.