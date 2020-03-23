



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police will begin enforcing Governor Tom Wolf’s order for all non-life sustaining businesses to close their physical locations.

The Governor extended the originally scheduled time for enforcement to begin after receiving several appeals.

State police say their priority is to protect lives and maintain order— and they may issue citations if they have to.

The order to shut down all non-life sustaining businesses goes into effect at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

All is quiet here on the South Side. All non-life sustaining businesses are ordered to close at 8 this morning per @GovernorTomWolf’s order. pic.twitter.com/aBzb9gd3Nv — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) March 23, 2020

In addition to State Police enforcing these businesses close, Pittsburgh Police say they will respond to 911 calls and complaints about businesses being open and will report businesses who do not comply.

Meantime, State Police say that private businesses, organizations and other non-compliant entities face possible criminal penalties if they don’t follow the order.

Penalties consist of summary offenses punishable by fines or even jail time.

Updated List Detailing Which Businesses Must Close

“Troopers aren’t going to be lining up eager to write citations,” said State Police Trooper Melinda Bondarenka.

“State police are going to patrol as they normally would. If they get information that a business within their primary jurisdiction is not in compliance, they will certainly take the action necessary,” Bondarenka said.

State Police will be partnering with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the Department of Health, the Department of Agriculture and other local officials.

State troopers and Liquor Control Board officers will make every effort to achieve voluntary compliance by educating business owners and using discretion when appropriate.

Governor Wolf says that the goal is to keep people safe and keep them home to prevent the spread of Covid-19.