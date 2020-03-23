Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all K-12 schools in the state to close for 10 businesses days, with the closure ending this Friday. Now, some schools are extending their closures.
The closure of all K-12 schools in the state went into affect Monday, March 16. In the order, Gov. Wolf announced no districts would be penalized for not meeting the 180 day or school hour requirements.
To meet CDC guidelines of no mass gatherings with 10 people or more for the next eight weeks, some districts are extending closures.
UPDATED MARCH 23, 12:58 P.M.: SCHOOLS EXTENDING CLOSURE
- All schools in Beaver County: classes and events canceled through April 13, all facilities closed
- Pine-Richland School District: closed through May 1
Some schools had announced closures before Gov. Wolf’s order. You can find that previous information below.
PREVIOUS INFORMATION:
- Western Pennsylvania School For Blind Children: Closed until further notice
- North Hills School District: Closed effective immediately, will return “no earlier than March 30,” but closure could be extended. All buildings and facilities closed, all athletics, activities, events canceled.
- North Allegheny School District: Classes canceled starting March 16, to tentatively resume March 30. All school activities postponed.
- Shaler Area School District: All buildings, fields and facilities closed. School and activities canceled for two weeks, March 16 through March 27.
- Fox Chapel Area School District: All campuses closed through spring break. Classes scheduled to resume April 13.
- Moon Area School District: Closed from March 16 to March 27. All extra-curricular activities postponed.
- All public schools in Beaver County: All public schools in Beaver County will be closed from March 16 to March 29.
- Mt. Lebanon School District: Closing March 16, planning to reopen April 14. Buildings will be open March 16 to allow students to get the necessary items.
- Canon-McMillan School District: Closing March 16 through March 27, says closure could be longer.
- Pine-Richland School District: Closed March 14 through March 27, says “highly likely” the closure will be extended; contingency plan goes into effect March 16.
- Armstrong School District: Classes and activities temporarily suspended starting March 26 until further notice.
- Charleroi Area School District: Closed at the end of March 13 through March 27, with “tentative plans” to resume March 30.
- Upper St. Clair School District: Closed March 16 through April 14. All district activities and athletics suspended.
- Quaker Valley School District: Closed March 23 through March 27. Athletics and activities are also canceled from March 16 and March 29.
- West Jefferson Hills School District: Closed March 13 through March 27. Activities and school will “tentatively” resume March 30.
- Baldwin-Whitehall School District: Closed March 13 through April 13.
