



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 165 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Monday, as well as a third death.

That now brings the statewide total to 644 cases.

All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There is also one new death in Montgomery County, bringing the number of deaths to 3. — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 23, 2020

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Locally, in Allegheny County, there are eight new confirmed cases.

The third death is reported in Montgomery County. Allegheny County had its first death over the weekend, and the first death was in Northampton County.

Here are the latest numbers from across the state:

Adams 6

Allegheny 48

Beaver 3

Berks 14

Bucks 43​

Butler ​5​

Cambria 1​ ​

Centre ​3

Chester 40​

Columbia ​1

Cumberland 12

Dauphin 1​

Delaware 54​

Erie 3​​

Fayette 1​

Franklin ​1

Lackawanna 7​

Lancaster 5

Lebanon ​3​

Lehigh 25

Luzerne 10​

Mercer 1

Monroe 43

Montgomery 129​

Montour ​1

Northampton 23

Philadelphia 128

Pike 3

Potter 1​

Schuylkill 3

Washington 7

Wayne 3​

Westmoreland 6​​

York 10

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

The Health Department says there are 6,595 patients who have tested negative.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.