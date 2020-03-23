



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state Department of Revenue is extending the income tax deadline to July 15 amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the IRS also extended the federal income tax filing deadline until July 15.

Pennsylvania Revenue Secretary Dan Hassel said in a news release:

“This is a necessary step that will give Pennsylvania taxpayers extra time to file their returns and make tax payments during a difficult time for everyone. Particularly for those who plan to meet with a tax professional to prepare their returns, the new deadline will help everyone follow the Governor’s guidance to stay at home as we all work to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Revenue Department says they will also waive penalties and interest on 2019 person income tax payments through the new July deadline.

The department is still encouraging taxpayers who are able to file their returns electronically to do so.