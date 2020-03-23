Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers have reached an agreement to postpone the state’s primary elections from April until June, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The proposal, which has to go through state legislature, would reportedly move the presidential primary from April 28 until June 2, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports it could reach Wolf’s desk by the end of the week.
