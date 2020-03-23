HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania will be closed for another two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Schools were set to reopen after this Friday, but in a Monday afternoon press conference, Gov. Tom Wolf announced all statewide mitigation efforts — including school closures — will be extended for two more weeks.
I'm also extending school closures and other statewide #COVID19 mitigation efforts for ALL counties for 2 more weeks.
These measures may seem extreme. However, we are in desperate times and need to make drastic changes in order to save lives. #COVID19
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 23, 2020
“These measures may seem extreme,” Gov. Wolf said. “However, we are in desperate times and need to make drastic changes in order to save lives.”
At the same press conference, Gov. Wolf put in place a stay-at-home order for several counties, including Allegheny County. The order was also issued for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe and Montgomery counties.
