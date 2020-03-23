BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Dept. Confirms 644 Cases Statewide And Third Death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania will be closed for another two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Schools were set to reopen after this Friday, but in a Monday afternoon press conference, Gov. Tom Wolf announced all statewide mitigation efforts — including school closures — will be extended for two more weeks.

“These measures may seem extreme,” Gov. Wolf said. “However, we are in desperate times and need to make drastic changes in order to save lives.”

At the same press conference, Gov. Wolf put in place a stay-at-home order for several counties, including Allegheny County. The order was also issued for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe and Montgomery counties.

