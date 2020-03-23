BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Dept. Confirms 644 Cases Statewide And Third Death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say Pittsburgh police officers are self-isolating after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says officers from Zone 2 responded to a minor crash involving two vehicles in Market Square around noon on Monday.

One of the drivers showed symptoms of coronavirus, officials say.

The driver was transported to the hospital for testing.

The officers were sent home to self-isolate out an abundance of caution.

None of the officers are showing symptoms, officials say.

