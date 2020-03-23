BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Dept. Confirms 644 Cases Statewide And 6 Deaths
Filed Under:412 Food Rescue, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, COVID-19, Local TV, Pitstburgh News, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt is stepping up in a time of need.

On Monday, 412 Food Rescue thanked Watt for supporting them with a financial gift during the coronavirus outbreak.

The group tweeted a picture of Watt working directly with 412 Food Rescue.

“Taking a moment to thank ALL who have supported us with a financial gift in recent days, including our friend @_TJWatt. Every donation is crucial and allows us to best adapt to the current needs of our community. Thank you so much,” 412 Food Rescue said on Twitter.

Watt responded with a Tweet of his own, providing a positive message.

“Pittsburgh, it is important that during these tough times we step up as a community and support each other!!”

