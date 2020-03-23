PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt is stepping up in a time of need.

On Monday, 412 Food Rescue thanked Watt for supporting them with a financial gift during the coronavirus outbreak.

The group tweeted a picture of Watt working directly with 412 Food Rescue.

“Taking a moment to thank ALL who have supported us with a financial gift in recent days, including our friend @_TJWatt. Every donation is crucial and allows us to best adapt to the current needs of our community. Thank you so much,” 412 Food Rescue said on Twitter.

Taking a moment to thank ALL who have supported us with a financial gift in recent days, including our friend @_TJWatt. Every donation is crucial and allows us to best adapt to the current needs of our community. Thank you so much. ❤️To give, click here: https://t.co/fFtPsj7Byf pic.twitter.com/A8LxA71VVQ — 412 Food Rescue (@412FoodRescue) March 22, 2020

Watt responded with a Tweet of his own, providing a positive message.

“Pittsburgh, it is important that during these tough times we step up as a community and support each other!!”