PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain will be around for the morning and a big portion of the afternoon.
Overall, we are looking at more than a quarter of an inch of rain falling in most places.
The best chance for rain will be from 10:00 a.m through 1:00 p.m.
This looks to be the start of a relatively wet week with rain chances also on Wednesday, Friday, and both Saturday and Sunday.
Highs temperatures today should be in the upper 40’s with highs likely reached around noon.
Temperatures will be slowly ticking down through the afternoon and into the evening.
