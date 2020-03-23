PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers say they have made a $100,000 donation to the United Way Emergency Basic Needs Fund to help fight the coronavirus.

The team made the announcement on Monday.

“The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania has always played a major role in helping our community,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a release. “During these unprecedented times in our country, we want to make sure those in need have the financial support to rally in our community. We are grateful for the efforts of all the heroes, volunteers and first responders during this crisis, and we hope this donation will assist the United Way in their efforts.”