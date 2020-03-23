BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Dept. Confirms 644 Cases Statewide And Third Death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a possible crime scene in Lincoln-Lemington after a man was shot in the chest.

Pittsburgh Police say they received a call about a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound and being driven to the hospital around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found the victim and the vehicle in the 6300 block of Penn Avenue. The victim had at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit are now on the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, processing a possible crime scene there.

