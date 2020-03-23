PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a possible crime scene in Lincoln-Lemington after a man was shot in the chest.
Pittsburgh Police say they received a call about a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound and being driven to the hospital around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
Police responded to a call for a male who was shot and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit are processing a possible scene in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue. https://t.co/upPhDiTRS3 pic.twitter.com/1kDRrrfd2h
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 23, 2020
Police say they found the victim and the vehicle in the 6300 block of Penn Avenue. The victim had at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit are now on the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, processing a possible crime scene there.
