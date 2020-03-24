Comments
(CNN) — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach agreed Tuesday to postpone the Olympics by about one year.
Abe put the suggestion to Bach, who agreed that the latest date the Olympics will be held is summer 2021.
The IOC has been facing mounting pressure to delay the Games, which were originally scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
