



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner claims county employees are being required to come to work unless they’re symptomatic and provide an excuse through a healthcare provider.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports Wagner says those who don’t come into work face losing their jobs. She’s calling this unfair and unnecessary amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement of the testimony Wagner plans to deliver to county council Tuesday evening, she says “nearly all” county employees are being asked to come into work unless they’re symptomatic and have an excuse. However, she goes on to say that people with coronavirus can be asymptomatic and that there is evidence of community spread in the county.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for Allegheny County yesterday. The governor says people can still go to work if it’s a life-sustaining business or they have a waiver.

Wagner says only employees who do “essential work” should be required to come to work.

There has been no response from administration yet.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 58 active COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County and two coronavirus-related deaths.

