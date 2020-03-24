BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Announces 2nd Coronavirus Related Death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are now 58 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and two deaths.

There have been two coronavirus-related deaths, with the second one announced this morning.

