Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are now 58 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and two deaths.
There have been two coronavirus-related deaths, with the second one announced this morning.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.