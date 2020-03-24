BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Announces 2nd Coronavirus Related Death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials say a second person has died in the county from Coronavirus.

They say the person’s positive status was unknown until after their death.

