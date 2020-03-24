Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials say a second person has died in the county from Coronavirus.
They say the person’s positive status was unknown until after their death.
These reported numbers will differ from the @PAHealthDept numbers. ACHD is working with PA-DOH to figure out why they do not match and hope to have that discrepancy resolved shortly.
For more information, visit https://t.co/rtErjhSYSG.
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 24, 2020
