BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Butler Health System says they are treating a total of 12 patients at Butler Memorial Hospital for either suspected or confirmed Coronavirus cases.
Three of those patients are in the ICU.
The number of hospitalized cases in the county is up from just one case on Monday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed six cases of the virus in Butler County on Tuesday afternoon.
The first case in Butler County was confirmed Saturday.
On Monday, Butler Health System said they had identified three cases through its outdoor drive-up testing.
Click here for further updates on Coronavirus from the Butler Health System.
